(2nd LD) 143 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest numbers, minor edits throughout)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- A total of 143 countries and territories were imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures or plan to do so for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns Monday, the foreign ministry said.
Five countries -- Peru, Serbia, Panama and Argentina and Cameroon -- had joined the list as of 10 p.m. the ministry's chart showed.
The number of countries and territories set to bar or already barring the entry of people who have visited South Korea in at least the past two weeks was 80.
Peru is set to implement a ban on all arrivals and departures from Tuesday (Peru time) after announcing that it will close its borders to stem the spread of the virus.
Eight other countries were moved to this list after toughening their restriction measures for people from South Korea. Serbia had barred the entry of people from Korea's two epicenters of the virus outbreak, while Panama and Argentina had required people coming in from Korea to self-isolate.
Earlier in the day, Bolivia and South Africa joined the list by announcing plans to enforce entry bans this week. Belize, Tunisia, Ghana and Kenya have also toughened their travel curbs to ban the entry of foreigners from virus-affected nations, as opposed to so far having imposed stricter quarantine systems like a 14-day self-isolation.
Some exceptions apply to those with long-stay visas, residential permits or other essential reasons.
The updates put the number of countries and territories barring the entry of people from southeastern parts of Korea -- Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province -- where the majority of the COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred, at five, minus Serbia.
A total of 17 countries and territories, including 22 cities, provinces and autonomous regions of China, were taking tougher quarantine measures, mostly a two-week mandatory isolation at designated facilities.
Cameroon and the Dominican Republic were the latest to join the list of countries and territories imposing stricter health screenings and requiring or recommending isolation, bringing the number to 46.
South Korea reported 74 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections Monday, bringing the total infection tally to 8,236, with 75 deaths.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
