(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
SEOUL -- Another cluster transmission of the new coronavirus has infected 40 followers of a protestant church in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, municipal government said Monday, raising an alarm bell on the steady spread of cluster infections in the capital area.
The city government of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, said 40 members of the River of Grace Community Church, including the pastor and his wife, have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Sunday service about a week ago.
Doosan wins US$82 mln won deal from EV battery maker
SEOUL -- Doosan Corporation Europe, a maker of battery copper foil for electric vehicles, has clinched an about 100 billion-won (US$82 million) order to provide copper foil to an electric vehicle battery maker, Doosan Solus said Monday.
Doosan Corporation Europe, which is wholly owned by Doosan Solus, is set to provide the core material of the electric car battery to the client from 2021 to 2024, Doosan Solus said, without giving further details, citing its confidential agreement with its client company.
(2nd LD) New virus cases continue to slow, cluster infections still a concern
SEOUL -- South Korea saw another downward trend in daily new infections of the novel coronavirus on Monday, but multiple small-scale cluster infections continued to emerge across the nation, keeping health authorities on edge.
The 74 new cases, which were detected Sunday, brought the nation's total infections to 8,236, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
(LEAD) Military reports no additional cases of new virus for 5th day
SEOUL -- The military reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for the fifth straight day Monday, with the total number of infections remaining unchanged at 38.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 21 were in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry, the defense ministry said.
140 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears
SEOUL -- A total of 140 countries and territories were imposing entry bans or stricter quarantine procedures or plan to do so for people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns Monday, the foreign ministry said.
The number of countries and territories set to bar or barring the entry of people who have visited Korea at least in the past two weeks came to 71, up by six from the previous day, the ministry's chart showed.
S. Korea facing more trade barriers from emerging nations: report
SEOUL -- Emerging countries launched dozens of new investigations against goods from South Korea in line with growing protectionism around the globe, data showed Monday.
Such countries accounted for 34 of the 41 new trade investigation cases against Asia's No. 4 economy in 2019, according to the data compiled by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).
S. Korea gives free concerts online in honor of people fighting coronavirus
SEOUL -- Despite the intensifying fears over the spread of the coronavirus that have led to shutdowns of local concert halls and museums, classical music fans in South Korea can still enjoy performing arts.
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, which has canceled all of its scheduled shows in March, mapped out a special performance of "Symphony No. 3," or "Heroic Symphony," composed by Ludwig v. Beethoven, and live streamed it Friday through its official YouTube page and Facebook account.
Airlines to apply no fuel surcharges on int'l routes in April
SEOUL -- South Korean airlines will apply no fuel surcharges on international routes in April to reflect declining oil prices, industry officials said Monday.
The surcharges for one-way tickets on international routes will drop to zero next month from 19,200 won (US$15) in March, an industry official said.
Virus deaths on steady rise despite slowdown in new cases
SEOUL -- The number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in South Korea is rising steadily despite a slowdown in new cases, data showed on Monday, as experts warned that the country's death toll is likely to increase further.
As of Monday, South Korea reported 75 deaths from 8,236 COVID-19 infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), putting its virus fatality rate at 0.91 percent.
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
SEOUL -- South Korea will not use Japan's anti-influenza medication, called Avigan, for the treatment of the novel coronavirus due to doubts over its efficacy and potential side effects, health authorities said Monday.
The anti-viral drug developed by the Fujifilm Holdings Corp. has emerged as one of the potential drugs in the race to find an effective treatment for COVID-19 as there is currently no specific treatment.
N. Korea's paper highlights pilgrimage to Mt. Paekdu, urges fight against challenges
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper said Monday that a number of people have braved harsh winter weather to make a pilgrimage to the country's sacred Mount Paekdu in recent months, calling for upholding such a spirit to tackle "unprecedented" challenges facing the country.
The mountain is known to be the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. The mountain is also regarded as a sacred place where his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung staged an anti-Japanese fight during the 1910-45 colonial rule.
BOK under growing pressure to cut rate following Fed rate reduction
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) will have no choice but to take all available measures to shield the local economy against further damage from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, including a base rate reduction, especially since the U.S. Fed cut its own rates to nearly zero, analysts here said Monday.
"The Bank of Korea too must now take steps due to the confusion in the local financial market," said Korea Investment & Securities analyst Ahn Jae-kyun.
(LEAD) S. Korea expands special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries
SEOUL -- South Korea expanded its special quarantine procedures to arrivals from all European countries Monday over concerns about imported cases of the new coronavirus.
The special screening measures at airports began to be applied to people coming from all European countries, up from the previous six -- Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Britain and the Netherlands -- at midnight.
