Brokerages' 2019 net up 17.8 pct on increased investment gains
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean securities companies saw their combined net profit rise 17.8 percent in 2019 from a year earlier due mainly to increased investment gains in funds, data showed Monday.
The combined net profit of 56 brokerages stood at 4.91 trillion won (US$4.02 billion) in 2019, up 743.7 billion won from 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The brokerages' gains from their investments in funds stood at 1.22 trillion won in 2019, shifting from a loss of 832.1 billion won a year earlier.
Still, brokerage commission fees were 9.49 trillion won in 2019, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
The brokerages posted a combined loss of 3.59 trillion won in derivative-related products for 2019, up 1.94 trillion won from 2018, according to the data.
The securities firms saw their combined return on equity in 2019 rise 0.6 percentage point to 8.3 percent.
At the end of 2019, the combined assets of 56 brokerages stood at 482.6 trillion won, up 10 percent from the end of 2018, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's virus cases near 7,500, but pace of new infections slows
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea adds 76 new virus cases, first time in 23 days increase falls below 100
-
3
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church