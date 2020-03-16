KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 119,500 DN 2,500
Yuhan 208,000 0
SLCORP 12,100 UP 200
HITEJINRO 25,300 UP 450
DOOSAN 37,550 UP 1,050
DaelimInd 60,000 DN 3,200
KiaMtr 27,100 DN 1,750
IlyangPharm 36,450 UP 7,500
KorElecTerm 25,050 DN 1,100
JW HOLDINGS 4,250 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,335 UP 40
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,400 DN 650
SPC SAMLIP 54,500 DN 3,100
SAMSUNG SDS 148,500 DN 3,500
TONGYANG 999 DN 31
Daesang 15,550 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,630 DN 5
ORION Holdings 13,200 UP 100
SBC 8,090 DN 400
Binggrae 46,050 DN 1,250
CHONGKUNDANG 75,300 DN 3,200
NEXENTIRE 4,940 DN 60
NamyangDairy 350,000 DN 17,000
LG Corp. 58,300 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 10,000 DN 500
L&L 9,140 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 28,750 DN 250
DB HiTek 18,950 DN 2,000
Hyosung 65,300 DN 600
Shinsegae 218,500 DN 8,500
LOTTE 24,900 DN 750
AK Holdings 18,800 DN 700
Nongshim 258,000 UP 14,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 18,100 DN 1,000
SsangyongMtr 1,545 DN 5
KCC 145,000 0
CJ CGV 21,200 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 76,800 UP 100
KISWire 14,000 DN 600
AmoreG 49,950 DN 2,650
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
1
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
2
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug