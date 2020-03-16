KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 82,900 DN 4,300
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,995 DN 40
LotteFood 270,500 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 601,000 DN 33,000
KAL 20,100 DN 500
BukwangPharm 15,400 DN 1,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 33,950 DN 2,500
SsangyongCement 4,820 DN 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 80,000 DN 8,400
GS E&C 20,350 DN 400
LotteChilsung 95,100 DN 400
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,360 DN 150
SKC 39,750 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 54,300 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 48,900 DN 1,050
NHIS 8,480 DN 330
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 253,000 DN 24,500
Hansae 10,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 DN 50
POSCO 162,000 DN 9,000
DongwonF&B 165,000 DN 11,000
GCH Corp 16,750 UP 50
SK Discovery 17,900 DN 100
KPIC 75,600 DN 5,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 21,000 DN 700
LS 30,250 DN 150
GC Corp 118,000 UP 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 27,050 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 23,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 158,500 DN 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,500 DN 500
Kogas 21,100 DN 650
Hyundai M&F INS 19,100 UP 950
SK hynix 80,600 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 509,000 UP 11,000
CJ 65,000 UP 1,300
NCsoft 595,000 DN 46,000
LGInt 8,630 DN 130
DongkukStlMill 3,620 DN 125
GS Retail 30,850 DN 350
