KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 467,000 UP 4,000
DaeduckElec 7,500 DN 140
MERITZ SECU 3,015 DN 25
HtlShilla 70,600 DN 4,500
Hanmi Science 25,800 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 103,000 DN 8,000
Hanssem 58,000 UP 1,700
SGBC 27,550 UP 150
KSOE 76,600 DN 4,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,750 DN 450
OCI 36,700 DN 750
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 34,150 DN 2,050
KorZinc 362,500 DN 11,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,115 DN 240
SYC 30,900 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 26,850 DN 1,000
IS DONGSEO 21,900 DN 400
S-Oil 56,000 DN 900
LG Innotek 96,500 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 156,000 DN 11,500
HYUNDAI WIA 27,400 DN 1,100
DB INSURANCE 29,950 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 52,500 DN 1,100
Mobis 161,500 DN 10,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 21,000 DN 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 7,970 UP 130
S-1 86,900 UP 1,200
DWS 19,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 81,200 DN 1,700
KEPCO 19,000 DN 550
SamsungSecu 30,050 DN 1,350
SKTelecom 193,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 30,450 DN 150
HyundaiElev 45,700 DN 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,150 DN 1,050
Hanon Systems 9,570 UP 370
SK 145,500 DN 12,500
DAEKYO 3,990 UP 45
GKL 15,000 UP 400
Handsome 20,700 UP 500
