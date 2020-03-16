KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 63,700 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,600 DN 2,200
CUCKOO 83,400 DN 1,200
IBK 7,100 DN 350
NamhaeChem 5,740 UP 10
DONGSUH 15,900 UP 200
BGF 3,960 UP 85
Youngone Corp 23,300 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 89,700 DN 4,000
PanOcean 3,145 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 15,550 DN 750
KT 20,750 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200500 UP6000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10150 UP190
LG Uplus 11,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 43,200 DN 2,750
KT&G 79,300 UP 200
DHICO 2,885 DN 220
LG Display 10,800 DN 500
Kangwonland 20,900 DN 350
NAVER 155,000 DN 11,000
Kakao 147,500 DN 11,500
DSME 15,900 DN 1,050
DSINFRA 3,055 DN 85
DWEC 3,270 DN 10
Donga ST 78,500 DN 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 11,250 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 218,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 29,550 DN 250
LGH&H 1,090,000 DN 50,000
LGCHEM 312,500 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 14,300 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 26,800 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 43,700 UP 2,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,400 DN 900
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,200 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 50,400 DN 2,100
Celltrion 165,500 DN 5,000
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
1
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
2
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
4
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
5
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug