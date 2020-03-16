KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 15,450 DN 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,800 UP 2,300
KIH 51,500 DN 3,300
LOTTE Himart 16,150 0
UNID 31,700 DN 800
GS 36,100 UP 250
HYUNDAILIVART 7,150 DN 130
Fila Holdings 29,600 DN 550
HankookShellOil 229,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 98,800 DN 2,200
HANAFINANCIALGR 23,400 DN 700
HANWHA LIFE 1,125 DN 35
LIG Nex1 21,350 0
AMOREPACIFIC 147,500 DN 3,500
LF 10,500 DN 100
FOOSUNG 5,760 DN 240
SamsungEng 10,650 DN 450
Hanwha 16,850 DN 150
SK Innovation 80,200 DN 6,300
POONGSAN 16,850 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 32,100 DN 800
LG HAUSYS 35,300 DN 1,150
KOLON IND 25,550 DN 750
HanmiPharm 241,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 4,585 DN 210
emart 107,000 UP 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY209 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 34,500 DN 500
COSMAX 66,000 DN 500
MANDO 21,200 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 430,000 DN 26,500
INNOCEAN 55,100 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 21,500 UP 400
Netmarble 91,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S216500 UP1500
ORION 100,500 UP 4,200
BGF Retail 134,000 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 14,150 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 12,800 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 7,630 DN 140
(END)
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug