(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 17)

Kim Chong-in — a former Democratic Party (DP) chairman who was approached by the opposition United Future Party (UFP) to head the campaign committee for the merged conservative party — clashed with the leadership of the party over the nomination of Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain who defected to South Korea. Kim called the nomination a "humiliation" as the candidate has no "roots in South Korea." The accusation stirred controversy for hurting North Korean defectors.