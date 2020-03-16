BOK to hold emergency meeting to discuss possible rate cut
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank was set to hold an emergency meeting of its monetary policy board later Monday, a BOK official said, possibly to discuss a rate reduction that would follow two emergency rate cuts by its U.S. counterpart in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bank of Korea (BOK)'s emergency meeting will start at 4:30 p.m., the official told reporters.
The meeting comes hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a second emergency rate cut in less than two weeks, sending its policy rate to a target range of between 0 percent and 0.25 percent.
The BOK board has kept its key rate at a record low 1.25 percent since October.
The BOK official noted two previous emergency meetings of the BOK board in 2001 and 2008 led to base rate cuts of 50 basis points and 75 basis points, respectively.
