(LEAD) BOK trims rate to record low of 0.75 pct to support economy amid virus outbreak
(ATTN: MODIFIES lead; UPDATES with more details, additional information throughout)
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered an unexpected rate cut to send its key rate to a new record low on Monday, joining other global peers to help minimize the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus and financial turmoil.
In a hastily organized rate-setting meeting, the BOK slashed the key rate by a half percentage point to 0.75 percent.
The BOK's emergency rate cut marked the first of its kind in over 10 years.
South Korea's key rate had been kept at 1.25 percent since October.
The BOK had been reluctant to cut the rate at its latest rate-setting meeting held Feb. 27, more than a month after Seoul reported its confirmed case of COVID-19.
The bank insisted the fallout from the virus, despite being very serious and damaging, required industry or business-specific support measures, instead of a monetary policy shift.
"Concerns over a global economic slump intensified since the BOK's last monetary policy decision as COVID-19 spread throughout the globe," the BOK said in a released statement.
"Accordingly, the monetary policy board decided there is a need to minimize the impact on economic growth and consumer prices by expanding the easing stance of its monetary policy and minimize the volatility in the financial market," it added.
The BOK earlier slashed its growth estimate for the South Korean economy to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent forecast late last year.
Monday's emergency rate cut follows the second emergency rate cut by the U.S. Fed in less than two weeks.
The Fed slashed its own rate by 100 basis points on Sunday (U.S. time) to a target range of 0 percent and 0.25 percent.
The BOK's latest rate cut came as South Korea has been seeking to minimize economic fallout from COVID-19.
The government has announced two support packages, worth 20 trillion won (US$16.3 billion), to help stem the virus and keep the local economy from shrinking.
It is also seeking an extra budget of 11.7 trillion won, which, if approved by parliament, would be the largest of its kind to be formed against an outbreak and also the first to be formed in the first quarter since 2009.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
