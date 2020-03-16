(2nd LD) BOK trims rate to record low of 0.75 pct to support economy amid virus outbreak
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered an unexpected rate cut to send its key rate to an all-time low on Monday, joining other global peers to help minimize the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus and financial turmoil.
In a hastily organized rate-setting meeting, the BOK slashed the key rate by half a percentage point to 0.75 percent.
The BOK's emergency rate cut marked the first of its kind in over 10 years.
South Korea's key rate had been kept at 1.25 percent since October.
The bank also cut borrowing costs for its loan facility scheme aimed at helping smaller companies and made more bonds sold by banks eligible for its open market operations to help raise liquidity in the financial system.
The BOK had been reluctant to cut the rate at its latest rate-setting meeting held Feb. 27, more than a month after Seoul reported its confirmed case of COVID-19.
The bank insisted the fallout from the virus, despite being very serious and damaging, required industry or business-specific support measures, instead of a monetary policy shift.
"Since the last Monetary Policy Board meeting, concerns about a global economic slowdown have deepened with COVID-19 spreading globally," the BOK said in a statement.
"The board, therefore, judged that further monetary policy accommodation is called for in order to ease volatility in the financial markets and reduce the effects on future economic growth and inflation," it added.
The BOK earlier slashed its growth estimate for the South Korean economy to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent forecast late last year.
Others anticipate far worse conditions for Asia's fourth-largest economy down the road.
Global ratings agency S&P has slashed its growth projection for South Korea to 1.1 percent in two downward revisions in less than a month, with another global credit appraiser, Moody's, also slashing its growth estimate to 1.4 percent from the previous 2.1 percent.
Monday's emergency rate cut follows the second emergency rate cut by the U.S. Fed in less than two weeks.
The Fed slashed its own rate by 100 basis points on Sunday (U.S. time) to a target range of 0 percent and 0.25 percent.
It also follows a series of steps aimed at minimizing the economic fallout from COVID-19.
The BOK earlier raised its ceiling on low-interest loans extended by banks to small and medium-sized businesses to 30 trillion won from the previous 25 trillion won.
On Monday, the central bank slashed its lending rates on such special loans by up to 50 basis points to 0.25 percent.
"To manage liquidity in the financial market at a sufficient level, the board will also broaden the eligible collateral for open market operations to include debentures issued by banking institutions," it said.
The government has announced two support packages, worth 20 trillion won (US$16.3 billion), to help stem the virus and keep the local economy from shrinking.
It is also seeking an extra budget of 11.7 trillion won, which, if approved by parliament, would be the largest of its kind to be formed against an outbreak and also the first to be formed in the first quarter since 2009.
