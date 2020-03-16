S. Korean Bond Yields on Mar. 16, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 March 16, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.020 1.073 -5.3
3-year TB 1.099 1.149 -5.0
10-year TB 1.524 1.570 -4.6
2-year MSB 1.042 1.115 -7.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.765 1.810 -4.5
91-day CD 1.390 1.390 0.0
(END)
