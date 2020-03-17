Seoul stocks open sharply lower amid virus disarray, Korean won sharply down
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as bold monetary easing around the globe failed to soothe market jitters over the economic fallout from the virus pandemic. The Korean won also continued to slide against the U.S. dollar
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surrendered 58.06 points, or 3.39 percent, to 1,656.80 as of 9:15 a.m.
Despite a set of monetary easing policies announced around the globe, including in South Korea and the United States, the stock market rout has not shown signs of a let-up.
The market had lost more than 3 percent in the previous session to hit the lowest figure since October 2011.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered an unexpected rate cut to send its key rate to an all-time low on Monday, joining other global peers to help minimize the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus and financial turmoil.
The bank slashed the key rate by half a percentage point to 0.75 percent. South Korea's key rate had been kept at 1.25 percent since October.
On Sunday (local time), the Federal Reserve also decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion.
Overnight, however, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 12.93 percent in its worst daily plunge since 1987, reflecting investors' growing fear over further economic turmoil from COVID-19 outbreaks. The tech-heavy NASDAQ also plummeted 12.32 percent to 7,201.80.
Investors' fears also escalated as the U.S. imposed an entry ban against European countries, which sparked more concerns over global business activities.
South Korea, meanwhile, reported 8,236 infections as of Monday by adding 74 new cases, which was the second straight day that daily new infections rose by only double digits.
Most large-cap stocks plunged across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 2.76 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moving down 3.6 percent.
Carmakers also started lower, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreasing 4.58 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors plunging 6.29 percent. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis shed 3.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,237.25 won against the U.S. dollar, down 11.25 won from the previous session's close.
