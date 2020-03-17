(LEAD) Seoul stocks down over 3 pct late Tuesday morning after rollercoaster opening
(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead, throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Tuesday morning as investors remained concerned over the economic fallout from the virus pandemic. The Korean won also sank against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had surrendered 56.90 points, or 3.32 percent, as of 11:20 a.m., reaching 1,657.96.
The market fell more than 4 percent at the opening bell, showing no signs of a let-up despite a set of monetary easing policies announced around the globe, including in South Korea and the United States.
The index was briefly up 0.47 percent from the previous day's close at one point during the morning session, aided by a buying spree by institutional investors that put a floor under the continued sell-off by foreign investors.
The market lost more than 3 percent in the previous session, hitting its lowest point since October 2011.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) delivered an unexpected rate cut to send its key rate to an all-time low on Monday, joining other global peers to help minimize the fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus and financial turmoil.
The bank slashed the key rate by half a percentage point to 0.75 percent. South Korea's key rate had been kept at 1.25 percent since October.
On Sunday (local time), the Federal Reserve also decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion.
Overnight, however, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 12.93 percent in its worst daily plunge since 1987, reflecting investors' growing fear over further economic turmoil from COVID-19 outbreaks. The tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted 12.32 percent to 7,201.80.
Investors' fears escalated as the U.S. imposed an entry ban against European countries, sparking more concerns over global business activities.
South Korea added 84 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,320 infections, the third straight day that daily new infections rose by only double digits.
Most large-cap stocks plunged across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 2.76 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 1.61 percent.
Financial firms also traded lower, with KB Financial dipping 6.7 percent and Shinhan Financial falling 6.16 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics moved down 4.19 percent and Celltrion lost 1.21 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical slid 3.11 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,240.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 14.40 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
