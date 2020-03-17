(3rd LD) Seoul stocks extend headlong slide to 5th consecutive day, Korean won at 10-year low
(ATTN: CHANGES photos; ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks suffered an extended rout on Tuesday, falling sharply for the fifth consecutive session as abysmal investor sentiment failed to improve despite a set of drastic monetary easing policies around the globe. The Korean won sank to the lowest in 10 years against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surrendered 42.42 points, or 2.47 percent, to close at 1,672.44, the lowest closing since Oct. 5, 2011, when the corresponding figure was 1,666.52 points.
Trading volume was moderate at 641 million shares worth 9.5 trillion won (US$7.65 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 635 to 238.
After falling more than 4 percent at the opening bell, the market trimmed some of the losses, and briefly stayed in positive terrain, as individuals and institutions sought bargains, offsetting another selling spree by foreign investors.
Nations around the globe have been in a rush to unveil massive and drastic monetary easing steps to provide a buffer against the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) slashed its policy rate by half a percentage point to an all-time low of 0.75 percent to add more liquidity into the economy as well as calm market turmoil.
South Korea's key rate had been at 1.25 percent since October.
"Despite the rate cut from the central bank, the market is facing jitters as investors are still dumping shares on virus-ridden fear," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co.
On Sunday (local time), the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to slash its key rate by 1 percentage point to a range of zero to 0.25 percent and roll out a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion.
Investors' fears further escalated as the U.S. imposed an entry ban on European countries, sparking concerns over global business activities.
But such measures did not soothe fragile market sentiment amid expectations that the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy will be greater than what had been previously anticipated and that further steps are necessary to put a brake on the headlong dive and give the economy and financial markets some breathing room.
South Korea is showing signs of a letup in new virus infections. The country added 84 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8,320 infections, the third straight day that daily new infections rose by only double digits.
The number of infections in the U.S., however, exceeded 4,000 on Monday, up 770 from a day earlier.
Foreigners were net sellers for a ninth consecutive session, dumping 1 trillion won on Tuesday.
Institutions bought a net 356 billion, and retail investors scooped up 600 billion won.
Most large-cap stocks plunged across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 3.27 percent to 47,300 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.25 percent to 80,400 won.
Financial firms also finished lower, with KB Financial dipping 7.01 percent to 29,850 won and Shinhan Financial falling 5.97 percent to 25,200 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics moved down 2.91 percent to 417,500 won and Hanmi Pharmaceutical slid 0.62 percent to 239,500 won. Celltrion, on the other hand, increased 1.51 percent to 168,000 won.
No. 1 Hyundai Motor decreased 3.38 percent to 80,100 won and its smaller sister Kia Motors plunged 6.46 percent to 25,350 won. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis shed 5.57 percent, closing at 152,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,243.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 17.50 won from the previous session's close. It was the lowest rate since the 1,246.10 won posted on June 11, 2010.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 6.9 basis points to 1.030 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 7.2 basis points to 1.196 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
