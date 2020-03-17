Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:20 March 17, 2020
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 10
Incheon 11/05 Cloudy 10
Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 14/03 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/02 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/00 Rain 60
Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 14/02 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 18/02 Sunny 10
Busan 15/07 Sunny 0
(END)
