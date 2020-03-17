Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

March 17, 2020

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 10

Incheon 11/05 Cloudy 10

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 14/03 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/02 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/00 Rain 60

Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 14/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/08 Sunny 0

Daegu 18/02 Sunny 10

Busan 15/07 Sunny 0

(END)

