(LEAD) Defense minister calls emergency meeting of top commanders over series of security breaches
(ATTN: ADDS officials' comments in last 3 paras)
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo called an emergency meeting of top military commanders on Tuesday in the wake of a series of embarrassing civilian intrusions into military bases, his office said.
The military has come under fire for successive surveillance failure cases, with the latest one taking place on Monday as a civilian in his 50s dug under the fence surrounding an air defense outpost in Siheung, south of Seoul, and went inside.
He climbed up the hill where the facility is located to gather wild greens and was drunk at the time, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
The incident came less than two weeks after the military failed to detect two civic activists intruding into a naval compound on the southern island of Jeju and wandering around for about two hours. They have long opposed the construction of such military facilities on the island, the JCS said.
Military officials also belatedly disclosed another case of security breach that happened on Jan. 3 in which a mentally ill man in his 70s got into the Jinhae Naval Command in the southeastern city of Changwon without being stopped.
The emergency meeting, slated for later in the day, will be attended by JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki and top officers of the three branches of service to look into surveillance problems and discuss countermeasures, according to ministry officials.
"We feel sorry that such incidents that took place at a time when the military have been striving to fight the new coronavirus to support and give hope to the people," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
"We take the situation seriously. We will look into the overall base management situation and follow-up measures, and will devise ways to prevent any recurrence," the official added.
About 20 military officers have conducted investigations into the Siheung case, and five Navy inspectors were sent to the Jinhae base on Monday for an additional probe, according to the JCS.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
(5th LD) New virus cases continue to slow, cluster infections still a concern
-
4
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
5
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus