Insurers' combined net profit hits lowest level in decade in 2019
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean insurance firms' combined net profit fell to the lowest level in a decade last year due in part to increased auto insurance losses, data showed Tuesday.
The combined net profit of insurance firms operating in South Korea stood at 5.33 trillion won (US$4.3 billion) in 2019, down 26.8 percent or 1.94 trillion won from a year ago, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Life insurers saw their combined net profit fall 22.8 percent on-year to 3.11 trillion won last year, while the combined net profit of non-life insurers dipped 31.7 percent on-year to 2.22 trillion won.
The FSS said non-life insurance companies' net profit worsened due in part to the fact that the loss ratio for auto insurance was higher than a year earlier.
Insurers' premium income totaled 212.76 trillion won last year, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier.
Their aggregate assets grew 7.2 percent to 1,238.91 trillion won. Last year, their return on equity declined 2.25 percentage points to 4.41 percent.
