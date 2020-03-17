Military reports no additional cases of new coronavirus for 6th day
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The military has reported no additional cases of the new coronavirus among service personnel for six days in a row, the defense ministry said Tuesday, amid signs the outbreak is slowing down in South Korea.
The total number of COVID-19 infections in barracks remained unchanged at 38, including 12 personnel -- eight in the Army and four in the Air Force -- who have fully recovered from the new virus, according to the ministry.
Of the total infections, 21 were reported in the Army, 13 in the Air Force, two in the Marine Corps, and one each in the Navy and a unit under the direct control of the ministry.
Around 2,350 service members are currently quarantined in a preventive measure. Of them, some 30 have either shown symptoms or had direct contact with infected patients, while the remainder recently visited the southeastern city of Daegu, the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province or virus-hit foreign nations, including China, the ministry said.
South Korea reported 84 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing its total infections to 8,320, with 81 deaths. It marks the third straight day daily new infections were in double digits.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area reports another cluster infection from church
-
5
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April