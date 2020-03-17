Cluster infections, incoming travelers threaten capital area
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases for a third straight day on Tuesday, but concerns lingered in the metropolitan area as group transmission and imported cases emerged as new risks in the anti-virus fight.
Gyeonggi Province reported a sharp increase of 31 cases, which brought the total in the province to 262, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Seoul, cases increased by 12 to 265, while Incheon, west of Seoul, added just one case from the previous day.
The recent cases apparently trace to a group transmission at a church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, which has emerged as an infection cluster that has affected at least 46 people in the greater Seoul area.
In a separate case, an insurance call center in the southwestern Seoul ward of Guro has also been identified as an infection cluster, while multiple cases have been reported in relation to a Protestant church and an internet cafe in the eastern Seoul ward of Dongdaemun.
Most recently, some Korean nationals arriving from Europe also tested positive, reflecting the alarming pace of new infections being reported in the region.
South Korea overall reported 84 new cases, bringing the country's total infections to 8,320.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
1
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
(5th LD) New virus cases continue to slow, cluster infections still a concern
-
4
Gov't mulls postponing opening of schools again until early April
-
5
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus