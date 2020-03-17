S. Korean stock lending drops on short-selling ban
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The balance in securities lending and borrowing (SLB) contracted on the first day of South Korea's short-selling ban due to the regulator's efforts to keep stability in local financial markets, data showed Tuesday.
The SLB balance stood at 65.8 trillion won (US$ 53.1 billion) on Monday, down 9.82 percent from a month ago, according to the figures provided by the Korea Securities Depository.
SLB is the over-the-counter lending of securities by one party to another, with the borrower providing the lender with collateral and fees. The trading technique is widely seen as an indicator of short selling, or selling borrowed securities within the stock market.
By single company, Samsung Electronics Co. topped the list at 9.6 trillion won, followed by SK hynix at 3 trillion won.
The SLB balance has been on the decline since topping 72.09 trillion won on March 10, when the main index ended in positive territory before entering a four-day losing streak through Monday.
The SLB balance may further fall as the South Korean authorities have imposed a temporary ban on stock short selling for six months following a market rout triggered by foreigners' selling binge amid the coronavirus scare.
The temporary ban marks the third of its kind in South Korea, the last having taken place in 2011.
