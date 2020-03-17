The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:15 March 17, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 1.25
1-M 0.92 1.24
2-M 1.05 1.23
3-M 1.14 1.21
6-M 1.14 1.21
12-M 1.15 1.23
(END)
