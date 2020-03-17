(LEAD) 151 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus fears
(ATTN: ADDS updates and more info throughout)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- A dozen more countries, including Canada and France, have banned entry of people from South Korea over coronavirus concerns, raising the total number of countries and territories imposing such entry or quarantine restrictions to 151, even though Seoul has seen a marked drop in new infections.
As of 2 p.m., 87 countries and territories were set to impose or were already imposing an entry ban on people from Korea, up from 75 the previous day, the foreign ministry's chart showed Tuesday.
Canada was the latest in the list with its plan to bring into force an entry ban on Wednesday (Canada time). France bars the entry of all foreigners but the citizens of 26 Schengen states or European Union members, with exceptions applied to the United Kingdom.
A few other countries, like Russia, Chile, East Timor and Paraguay, toughened their measures for people from South Korea, as opposed to having imposed stricter quarantine procedures.
Some exceptions apply to diplomats and those with long-stay visas, residential permits or other essential reasons.
Azerbaijan was added to the list of 16 countries and territories, including 24 provinces, cities and autonomous regions in China, imposing stricter quarantine procedures for travelers from South Korea and several other virus-hit nations.
Travelers flying into these countries and territories are required to go into isolation at designated facilities for at least two weeks.
The number of countries and territories implementing stricter health screenings and requiring or recommending self-isolation stood at 43, joined by Greece, the United Arab Emirates and Guinea.
Five countries were barring entry of people who have visited Daegu, southeast of Seoul, and North Gyeongsang Province -- the two epicenters of the virus outbreak -- in at least the past two weeks, unchanged from the previous tally.
The string of new entry bans by foreign countries has left many South Korean tourists and nationals living there unable to travel back home, as such restriction measures have led to an effective border closure.
About 150 Korean tourists became grounded in Peru after the country shut down its border on Tuesday. There are also thousands of South Korean nationals stuck in a northern island in the Philippines as its government closed the island's border.
A foreign ministry official said the government is in talks with other countries, like the United States and Japan, that also have citizens stranded there, to work out a way to help them return home.
"We have held a meeting (with related countries) since there are many tourists not only from Korea, but from the U.S., China, and Japan as well," a ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We are urging the Peruvian government to take responsible measures because this is banning people from leaving without any prior notice," the official said.
The official added, however, that the government is not yet at the stage of considering sending chartered flights to these countries.
South Korea is also mulling raising the travel advisory to a "blue" level, the lowest of the four-tier travel alert system, calling for caution, for all foreign countries, the official said.
The rise in the number of number of countries restricting travel from South Korea comes as the number of new infections in the country has dropped significantly in recent weeks.
South Korea reported 84 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing its total infections to 8,320, with 81 deaths. It was the third straight day that new infections were in double digits.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has also praised South Korea as a model in fighting the coronavirus.
"We have a choice to make as a nation. Do we want to go the direction of South Korea and really be aggressive and lower our mortality rates or do we want to go the direction of Italy?" he asked in an interview on Fox News.
Italy is the worst-hit country outside China, with at least 27,980 cases and 2,158 deaths.
"And when you look at the projections there's every chance that we could be Italy," Adams continued. "But there's every hope that we will be South Korea if people actually listen, if people actually social distance, if people do the basic public health measures that we've all been talking about as doctors all along, such as washing your hands, such as covering your cough, and cleaning surfaces."
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
