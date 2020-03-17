Stock-related floating money hits new high
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Stock investment-related money has touched an all-time high, as individual investors hunt for undervalued stocks amid the market crash, data showed Tuesday.
The amount of stock-related funds came to 131.2 trillion won (US$105.7 billion) as of Friday, the largest on record, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
Stock-related funds refers to money sitting around the equity market in search of investment opportunities. They are comprised of investor deposits at securities firms, repurchase agreement (RP) balances and other funds.
The Friday tally includes 36.2 trillion won in investor deposits and 74.8 trillion won in RP balances.
Among them, the investor deposits increased as much as 31.38 percent, or 8.6 trillion won, indicating individual investors' hunt for oversold stocks.
A market crash, triggered by the globally spreading COVID-19, prodded individuals with relatively little cash to hunt for bargains.
From Jan. 20, when the first local case of the coronavirus was confirmed, to Friday, individuals snatched a net 16.7 trillion won worth of local stocks.
Over the cited period, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the secondary Kosdaq dropped 26.50 percent and 26.18 percent, respectively.
