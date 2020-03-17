(LEAD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; ADDS details throughout, photo)
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will be postponing the new school year for another two week as it fights COVID-19 group infections that have occurred at churches, hospitals and even Zumba classes.
Under the measure, the new school year at kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools nationwide will begin on April 6, five weeks later compared with normal years, according to the education ministry.
Child care centers, which provide care for toddlers and children up to 7 years old, will also close for another two weeks and open April 6, the health ministry said.
This marks the third time the government has postponed the school year as part of anti-virus measures. It was first postponed to March 9 by a week, then by two weeks to March 23 on concerns of children contracting the new coronavirus at schools.
The government, however, delayed its decision on postponing the national college entrance exam. The exam, a key event in high schools here, usually takes place in November.
The latest measure comes amid growing concerns over group transmissions, which account for around 80 percent of all infections reported in South Korea.
While some parents have opposed the rescheduling, citing lack of child care programs and confusion in academic schedules, more parents were seen calling for further closure until the virus phases out.
South Korea has so far reported 8,320 cases, with the number of new cases falling below 100 for three straight days.
