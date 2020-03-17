Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion's biosimilar Herzuma now available in U.S.

All Headlines 14:13 March 17, 2020

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- An affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Tuesday its cancer biosimilar has begun selling in the United States.

Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said Herzuma, a drug based on Herceptin to treat breast cancer, is now available in the world's largest drug market. Herceptin was originally developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding.

This undated photo, provided by Celltrion Healthcare Inc., shows its biosimilar, Herzuma. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of Herzuma for the treatment of adults with early stages of breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.

Herzuma is the third biosimilar by Celltrion to be sold in the United States. It is already selling Remsima and Truxima.

Herzuma holds a market share of 18 percent in the European market and 20 percent in Japan as of the third quarter of last year.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

