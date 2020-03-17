(LEAD) Celltrion's biosimilar Herzuma now available in U.S.
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- An affiliate of South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Tuesday its cancer biosimilar has begun selling in the United States.
Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said Herzuma, a drug based on the breast cancer treatment Herceptin, is now available in the world's largest drug market. Herceptin was originally developed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of Herzuma for the treatment of adults with early stages of breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.
Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. will be responsible for marketing and distributing Herzuma in the U.S. market, Celltrion Healthcare said.
Herzuma will be about 10 percent cheaper than Herceptin, giving a new lower-priced treatment option for cancer patients, it said.
"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Teva to bring biosimilars to as many patients as possible in the U.S., as we believe they address an unmet need in the market," Celltrion Healthcare CEO Kim Hyoung-ki said in a press release.
Herzuma is the third biosimilar by Celltrion to be sold in the United States. It is already selling Remsima and Truxima.
Herzuma held a market share of 18 percent in the European market and 20 percent in Japan as of the third quarter of last year.
