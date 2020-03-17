S. Korea's COVID-19 test kits exported to UAE: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has sent 51,000 coronavirus test kits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in "emergency exports," Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
So far, 17 countries have formally requested the items from South Korea, it added, amid the global attention being paid to the country's rapid testing regime that is apparently behind a lower-than-average mortality rate.
The UAE is the country South Korea can ship the kits to the fastest, according to a Cheong Wa Dae official, who added that the move is part of "important international cooperation" on the pandemic.
The kits arrived in the UAE earlier this week, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
5
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
2
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
3
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus
-
5
(5th LD) New virus cases continue to slow, cluster infections still a concern