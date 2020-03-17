KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HDC HOLDINGS 8,180 UP 210
DOOSAN 35,900 DN 1,650
SBC 7,830 DN 260
LIG Nex1 20,600 DN 750
SLCORP 11,050 DN 1,050
Yuhan 212,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 18,300 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9970 DN180
DAEWOONG PHARM 75,800 DN 4,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,350 UP 150
LotteChilsung 91,700 DN 3,400
IS DONGSEO 21,900 0
Ottogi 460,000 DN 7,000
Youngpoong 483,000 DN 26,000
LotteFood 258,000 DN 12,500
Hyundai M&F INS 18,550 DN 550
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,500 DN 7,500
ORION 105,000 UP 4,500
DongkukStlMill 3,465 DN 155
LOTTE Himart 15,700 DN 450
Daesang 15,600 UP 50
KISWire 13,750 DN 250
Hanon Systems 9,510 DN 60
SK 138,000 DN 7,500
HtlShilla 74,000 UP 3,400
AmoreG 51,500 UP 1,550
HyundaiMtr 80,100 DN 2,800
Hanmi Science 25,650 DN 150
SPC SAMLIP 51,600 DN 2,900
SAMSUNG SDS 143,000 DN 5,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,350 UP 15
KOREA AEROSPACE 19,700 DN 700
SsangyongCement 4,915 UP 95
DSINFRA 3,080 UP 25
SKCHEM 61,000 UP 6,700
TaekwangInd 577,000 DN 24,000
S&T MOTIV 29,600 DN 850
SKTelecom 187,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 27,000 DN 400
LG Corp. 54,600 DN 3,700
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
5
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
4
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster inflections rising in capital area