KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 27,900 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,250 DN 850
BoryungPharm 10,050 UP 50
L&L 9,030 DN 110
KCC 137,500 DN 7,500
Hyosung 64,900 DN 400
NamyangDairy 328,500 DN 21,500
Donga ST 80,000 UP 1,500
DWEC 3,085 DN 185
HYOSUNG HEAVY 12,250 DN 550
INNOCEAN 53,500 DN 1,600
COSMAX 69,800 UP 3,800
HANWHA LIFE 1,035 DN 90
Nongshim 268,000 UP 10,000
SKNetworks 4,620 DN 10
MANDO 21,600 UP 400
SamsungHvyInd 4,110 DN 5
SYC 30,650 DN 250
JWPHARMA 23,550 UP 550
CJ LOGISTICS 118,500 DN 1,000
KOLMAR KOREA 34,500 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,045 UP 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,000 UP 250
Hanwha 16,300 DN 550
KiaMtr 25,350 DN 1,750
SGBC 26,650 DN 900
NEXENTIRE 4,885 DN 55
CHONGKUNDANG 74,600 DN 700
CJ CGV 19,850 DN 1,350
HITEJINRO 25,300 0
DB HiTek 18,800 DN 150
CJ 64,700 DN 300
LOTTE 23,650 DN 1,250
AK Holdings 18,050 DN 750
KAL 19,800 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 27,750 DN 2,200
KSOE 78,600 UP 2,000
SK hynix 80,400 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 26,100 DN 950
SamsungF&MIns 149,500 DN 9,000
