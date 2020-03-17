KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,100 UP 600
Kogas 19,850 DN 1,250
DWS 18,500 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,000 DN 150
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S214500 DN2000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 246,000 DN 7,000
SamsungElec 47,300 DN 1,600
ORION Holdings 12,950 DN 250
LS 29,900 DN 350
GS E&C 19,700 DN 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,590 DN 360
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,050 DN 310
SKC 39,300 DN 450
GC Corp 128,000 UP 10,000
FOOSUNG 5,750 DN 10
POSCO 155,500 DN 6,500
Binggrae 42,950 DN 3,100
GCH Corp 17,050 UP 300
NHIS 8,180 DN 300
TONGYANG 978 DN 21
DAEKYO 3,780 DN 210
GKL 14,500 DN 500
OCI 36,250 DN 450
Donga Socio Holdings 76,800 0
JW HOLDINGS 4,400 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 103,000 0
MERITZ SECU 2,905 DN 110
Handsome 19,700 DN 1,000
NamhaeChem 5,680 DN 60
DaeduckElec 7,520 UP 20
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 31,800 DN 2,350
LG HAUSYS 36,650 UP 1,350
GS Retail 29,950 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 50,400 DN 2,100
BGF 3,850 DN 110
HyundaiMipoDock 26,650 DN 200
SsangyongMtr 1,465 DN 80
DSME 15,500 DN 400
DHICO 3,110 UP 225
HANWHA AEROSPACE 20,200 DN 800
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus
(2nd LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster inflections rising in capital area