KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
S-Oil 57,800 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 93,700 DN 2,800
Hanchem 80,100 DN 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 42,450 DN 1,250
ShinhanGroup 25,200 DN 1,600
DaelimInd 58,500 DN 1,500
S-1 86,600 DN 300
KorZinc 353,500 DN 9,000
Mobis 152,500 DN 9,000
KEPCO 18,050 DN 950
SamsungSecu 29,300 DN 750
UNID 31,600 DN 100
KPIC 73,000 DN 2,600
HyundaiElev 45,000 DN 700
PanOcean 3,015 DN 130
ILJIN MATERIALS 33,350 DN 600
BukwangPharm 16,500 UP 1,100
COWAY 61,200 DN 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 74,400 DN 1,200
IBK 6,710 DN 390
SamsungEng 9,860 DN 790
SAMSUNG C&T 88,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 29,750 DN 1,300
CheilWorldwide 14,600 DN 950
KT 20,150 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 UP3000
LG Uplus 11,050 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 39,250 DN 3,950
KT&G 77,500 DN 1,800
LG Display 10,700 DN 100
Kangwonland 19,800 DN 1,100
NAVER 151,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 147,500 0
NCsoft 577,000 DN 18,000
DONGSUH 15,950 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,850 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 214,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 306,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 91,300 DN 7,500
KEPCO E&C 14,150 DN 150
