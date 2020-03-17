KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DongwonF&B 159,000 DN 6,000
KorElecTerm 24,300 DN 750
HANAFINANCIALGR 21,200 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 26,600 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 49,450 DN 950
Celltrion 168,000 UP 2,500
Shinsegae 237,500 UP 19,000
KIH 48,400 DN 3,100
HankookShellOil 248,000 UP 18,500
LGH&H 1,091,000 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 21,400 UP 400
GS 36,650 UP 550
HYUNDAILIVART 7,050 DN 100
Fila Holdings 28,900 DN 700
KEPCO KPS 28,850 DN 700
LF 10,500 0
BGF Retail 129,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 14,900 DN 550
SK Innovation 77,900 DN 2,300
HanmiPharm 239,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 16,500 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 29,850 DN 2,250
Hansae 9,470 DN 530
AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 7,500
Youngone Corp 22,000 DN 1,300
IlyangPharm 35,050 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 25,900 UP 350
Hanssem 64,400 UP 6,400
CUCKOO 80,500 DN 2,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY201 50 DN750
LGInt 8,550 DN 80
emart 108,500 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 417,500 DN 12,500
BNK Financial Group 4,295 DN 290
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,800 UP 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 19,950 DN 1,550
Netmarble 94,300 UP 2,900
HDC-OP 14,000 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 7,310 DN 320
