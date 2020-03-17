DongwonF&B 159,000 DN 6,000

KorElecTerm 24,300 DN 750

HANAFINANCIALGR 21,200 DN 2,200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 DN 500

HALLA HOLDINGS 26,600 DN 900

LGELECTRONICS 49,450 DN 950

Celltrion 168,000 UP 2,500

Shinsegae 237,500 UP 19,000

KIH 48,400 DN 3,100

HankookShellOil 248,000 UP 18,500

LGH&H 1,091,000 UP 1,000

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 21,400 UP 400

GS 36,650 UP 550

HYUNDAILIVART 7,050 DN 100

Fila Holdings 28,900 DN 700

KEPCO KPS 28,850 DN 700

LF 10,500 0

BGF Retail 129,000 DN 5,000

Huchems 14,900 DN 550

SK Innovation 77,900 DN 2,300

HanmiPharm 239,500 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 16,500 DN 350

KBFinancialGroup 29,850 DN 2,250

Hansae 9,470 DN 530

AMOREPACIFIC 155,000 UP 7,500

Youngone Corp 22,000 DN 1,300

IlyangPharm 35,050 DN 1,400

KOLON IND 25,900 UP 350

Hanssem 64,400 UP 6,400

CUCKOO 80,500 DN 2,900

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY201 50 DN750

LGInt 8,550 DN 80

emart 108,500 UP 1,500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 417,500 DN 12,500

BNK Financial Group 4,295 DN 290

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,800 UP 2,000

Doosan Bobcat 19,950 DN 1,550

Netmarble 94,300 UP 2,900

HDC-OP 14,000 DN 150

WooriFinancialGroup 7,310 DN 320

(END)