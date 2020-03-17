BOK minutes show board foresaw need for rate cut to support virus-hit economy
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Several members of the Bank of Korea (BOK) monetary policy board had mentioned a possible need to lower the policy rate, depending on the scope of the new coronavirus outbreak, BOK minutes showed Tuesday.
In its latest rate-setting meeting, held on Feb. 27, the seven-member board voted 5-2 to keep the base rate steady at 1.25 percent.
Though the meeting came more than a month after South Korea reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the BOK board had then insisted that the fallout from the virus outbreak could be better addressed by microeconomic and industry or business-specific support measures.
The minutes of the February meeting released Tuesday showed that several board members still highlighted the need to cut the rate when and if the virus continued to spread.
"Some members stressed the need to check the possibility of a delayed recovery in the IT industry due to the spread of COVID-19, noting the earlier outlook that the country's economy will rebound this year was partly premised on the view that the IT industry will rebound in the latter half of the year," it said.
On Feb. 27, the BOK slashed its growth outlook for the local economy to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent.
"Some members noted the revised growth outlook suggests the new coronavirus will work as a great shock but that our economy will recover quickly once such a factor is removed," the BOK minutes said.
"Still, they also said the uncertainties on the path to growth remained very high due to the high uncertainties regarding the path of the virus outbreak," it added.
On Monday, the BOK cut the base rate by 0.5 percentage point in its first emergency rate cut since 2009, sending the key rate to a new record low of 0.75 percent.
The move followed two emergency rate reductions by the U.S. Federal Reserve this month that sent its key rate to a target range of 0-0.25 percent.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol earlier said the U.S. rate decisions may have expanded the room for South Korea's monetary policy moves, but that it was the speed and scope of the virus outbreak that had triggered the BOK's rate cut and not the U.S. move.
"COVID-19 spread much faster and to more regions than anticipated, and thus the board decided its impact on economic activities will be much greater than earlier expected and that its effect will also be prolonged as the virus spreads throughout the globe," Lee said in a press briefing held shortly after Monday's emergency rate-setting meeting.
The BOK chief refused to offer a direct answer when asked if the central bank may again slash the key rate, only noting the bank has room for additional maneuvers.
The BOK is set to hold its next rate-setting meeting on April 9.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
