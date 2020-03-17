S. Korea to unveil market stabilization measures
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to unveil a set of measures on Wednesday intended to stabilize the local stock market currently rattled by fears over economic fallout from the new coronavirus, the country's chief economic policymaker said Tuesday.
In a parliamentary session, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will draw up follow-up measures to address market turmoil. The minister also said the financial authorities are closely monitoring the currency market.
The country's stock market has been suffering an extended rout, sliding for five consecutive days, and the local currency continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar amid increased risk-off sentiment, as abysmal investor sentiment failed to improve despite a set of drastic monetary easing policies around the globe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surrendered 42.42 points, or 2.47 percent, to close at 1,672.44 on Tuesday, the lowest closing since Oct. 5, 2011, when the corresponding figure was 1,666.52 points.
The Korean won closed at the lowest point against the American dollar in 10 years as demand for the greenback increased amid foreign sell-offs.
Foreigners have been net sellers since March 5, having offloaded a total of 7.43 trillion won (US$6 billion). They sold a net 1.31 trillion won on March 9, the largest daily total on record.
Last week, the country announced a six-month ban on stock short selling in an effort to help improve market sentiment.
The measures took effect starting on Monday.
The temporary ban marks the third of its kind in South Korea. The country last prohibited short selling in 2011.
The finance minister said it is currently not the time to discuss a second round of extra budget.
The National Assembly is set to approve an 11.7 trillion-won extra budget bill later in the day, supporting the government's move to strengthen quarantine measures and minimize the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
5
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
4
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster inflections rising in capital area