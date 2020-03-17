Over 170,000 overseas Koreans eligible to vote in April general elections
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- More than 170,000 overseas Koreans in 119 countries will be allowed to vote in the April 15 general elections, the National Election Commission (NEC) said Tuesday.
The number of eligible overseas voters stood at 171,959, up 11.5 percent from 154,217 four years ago, according to the NEC.
It will be the third time for Korean citizens to participate in parliamentary elections from abroad. The first was in 2012, when a total of 123,571 overseas voters were registered.
Residents in the United States have the lion's share, with 40,562, followed by those in Japan with 21,957, the NEC said.
The commission plans to operate 205 polling stations in the 119 countries from April 1-6. The ballots will be brought to South Korea via diplomatic pouches, the election watchdog said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Seoul call center emerges as city's biggest infection cluster, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
5
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
2
(3rd LD) Capital area reports another cluster infection at church
-
3
Trump: S. Korea did 'good job' but had 'tremendous problems' fighting virus
-
4
S. Korea not to use Japan's Avigan as coronavirus drug
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster inflections rising in capital area