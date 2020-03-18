(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 18)

The BOK may have to keep its key rate low for a considerable period of time to revive spending and support enterprises. This is an inevitable choice to stimulate the economy in times of crisis. However, the low rates will unavoidably inflate an asset bubble here considerably; it is like planting the seed of a new potential crisis which would be a lot more damaging to ordinary people, if it materializes. The administration should be fully prepared for this and carry out measures from a long-term perspective.