Seoul shares open higher on U.S. stimulus hope
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investor sentiment was buoyed by a new stimulus package unveiled by Washington to cope with the economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.
The Korean won gained against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.75 points, or 1.06 percent, to 1,690.19 as of 9:15 a.m. The KOSPI slipped to the lowest point since October 2011 in the previous session.
The rebound apparently came as investors cheered a set of additional stimulus packages under review by the United States.
Washington announced Tuesday (local time) it is considering a stimulus package of a whopping US$1 trillion to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing cash payments to its citizens.
On the back of the stimulus package, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 5.2 percent overnight after posting its worst daily plunge since 1987 a session earlier. The tech-heavy NASDAQ advanced 6.23 percent.
The rescue measure follows the Federal Reserve's sharp rate cut and a quantitative easing program worth US$700 billion announced earlier this week.
On Monday, the Bank of Korea slashed its policy rate by half a percentage point to an all-time low of 0.75 percent as well to add more liquidity into the economy as well as calm market turmoil.
Signs of a slowdown in the new cases of COVID-19 in South Korea also improved the investors' sentiment.
The country added 84 new cases Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 8,320, rising in the double digits for the third straight day.
Shares gained ground across the board.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics increased 1.69 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.99 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics increased 1.72 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.33 percent and No. 1 cosmetics maker AmorePacific edged up 1.94 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,238.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.45 won from the previous session's close.
