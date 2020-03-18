Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:06 March 18, 2020

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/04 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/01 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/03 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/-1 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 19/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0

Busan 16/07 Sunny 0

(END)

