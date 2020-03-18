Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 March 18, 2020
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/03 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/04 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/01 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/03 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 19/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0
Busan 16/07 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
Most Saved
-
1
(4th LD) More than 90 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
2
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
3
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
5
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
1
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
-
2
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
3
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster inflections rising in capital area
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears