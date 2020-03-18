Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- While the number of new coronavirus cases reported in South Korea remained below 100 for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, cases in the capital area continued to rise, raising concerns over mass transmission in the area where 25 million live.
Gyeonggi Province reported 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 277, according to the latest data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This means that the province that surrounds Seoul is now the most affected area outside of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, which were deemed as the epicenters of the virus here.
While the KCDC is set to release details on the figures at 2 p.m., the new cases are assumed to trace to a church in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, where Sunday services took place despite the government's social distancing advice.
On Tuesday, the KCDC confirmed 47 cases linked to the church in the metropolitan area, including 45 in Gyeonggi Province and 2 in Seoul.
Seoul reported five more cases, bringing the city's total infections to 270, while Incheon, the port city west of Seoul, added just one more case to 32.
