The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 March 18, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.92
2-M 0.97 1.05
3-M 1.05 1.14
6-M 1.07 1.14
12-M 1.10 1.15
