Seoul to pump in 327.1 bln won to support virus-hit households
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday it plans to spend 327.1 billion won (US$264.7 million) to provide financial support to its residents as part of emergency anti-virus measures.
Under the plan, the city will pay up to 500,000 won to households whose income are below a designated level but are not eligible for separate funds that will be provided from the extra budget bill passed late Tuesday.
The exact amount, which will be distributed via mobile gift certificates or cash cards, will vary according to the number of family members.
Households with one of two family members will be paid 300,000 won, while those with five family members will be paid 500,000 won, according to the city government.
The city government estimated around 1.2 million households will benefit from the scheme and anticipated that the plan will help small business owners as well as temporary and part-time workers and freelancers.
The city, at a population of 10 million, has so far reported 270 cases of the new coronavirus, according to government data.
