(2nd LD) Vice health minister goes into self-quarantine after contacting virus patient
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's vice health minister has gone into self-quarantine for two weeks after having made contact with a virus patient, the country's health authorities said Wednesday.
Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip held a meeting with the head of a general hospital and other health-related officials on Friday.
A total of 29 virus patients, including two doctors, have been traced to the general hospital, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, south of Seoul, since its first virus outbreak on March 5.
The hospital chief was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the day, with health officials saying he started to show symptoms last Wednesday and Thursday, just before the gathering with Kim.
"Epidemiological reviews showed that Kim and seven other health ministry officials have come into close contact with the hospital chief," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.
Initially, the health ministry said more than 20 hospital chiefs were to attend the meeting in downtown Seoul. It said that while no official has shown signs of illness so far, they will all be quarantined for two weeks and be monitored carefully. If they show signs of illness, they will be tested for viral infection.
South Korea reported less than 100 new COVID-19 cases in each of the last four days. As of midnight, the country has identified 8,413 confirmed cases since its first outbreak in the country on Jan. 20.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
3
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
4
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
5
WHO chief urges BTS to join 'SafeHands' challenge over new coronavirus
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
3
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
4
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
5
Universities face call for refunds over classes disrupted by virus
-
1
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
2
(5th LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
3
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases below 100 for 4th day, but clusters continue to emerge
-
5
Daegu reports another cluster infection from nursing hospital