Investors undergo strict virus screening at Samsung's shareholder meeting
By Joo Kyung-don
SUWON, South Korea, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker, on Wednesday held its annual shareholders' meeting here with strict health checks amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
Samsung said only about 400 individual shareholders attended the meeting at a convention center in Suwon, south of Seoul, a sharp decline from last year's attendance of around 1,000 people.
To prevent the novel coronavirus infections, all Samsung shareholders were ordered to undergo fever checks, fill out health questionnaires and wear masks inside the building.
Those who showed virus symptoms were denied entry into the main hall of the shareholder meeting and advised to watch it on a live broadcast in a separate room, according to Samsung.
Samsung installed seven thermal imaging cameras at building entrances, while three doctors and seven nurses were dispatched to take care of possible emergency situations. The company said it also prepared a negative-pressure tent and four ambulances.
The South Korean tech titan said the number of shareholders attending the meeting may have also dropped after the company introduced an electronic voting system this year.
In its letter sent to shareholders earlier this month, Samsung encouraged its shareholders to actively participate in e-voting following concerns of COVID-19 infections.
Meanwhile, Samsung shareholders approved the appointment of two internal executives as board members at the meeting.
Han Jong-hee, president of Samsung's visual display business, and Choi Yoon-ho, who heads the company's business support task force, will serve as the company's new board of directors members.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
1
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
-
2
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
3
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area