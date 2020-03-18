Foreign currency deposits dip for 2nd month in Feb.
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea fell for the second consecutive month in February amid a weakening won, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Outstanding foreign currency deposits at banks here came to US$68.51 billion as of end-February, down $6.47 billion from a month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the second strait month of on-year decline and the sharpest monthly drop since the $6.5 billion decrease in March last year.
The figure covers deposits held by South Koreans, foreigners who have stayed in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies operating here.
The drop came mainly because the weakness of the local currency against the U.S. dollar forced both businesses and individuals to sell their dollar holdings.
Also responsible were increased corporate withdrawals of their foreign currency savings to finance their overseas investments, the BOK said.
Foreign currency deposits held by local companies shrank $4.8 billion, and individuals' savings sank $1.7 billion.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the South Korean currency changed hands at 1,213.70 won to the greenback as of end-February, compared with 1,191.80 won a month earlier.
U.S. dollar savings dipped $6.3 billion to $58.54 billion, and those in the Japanese yen also fell $180 million to $4.2 billion. In contrast, deposits held in the Chinese yuan gained $70 million to $1.24 billion.
Foreign currency deposits at South Korean banks fell $5.29 billion to $57.64 billion, with savings at foreign bank branches dropping $1.18 billion to $10.87 billion, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
1
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
-
2
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
3
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
(5th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area