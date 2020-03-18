KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 22,400 DN 1,250
AK Holdings 15,450 DN 2,600
DB INSURANCE 26,150 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,190 DN 400
SLCORP 10,100 DN 950
Yuhan 207,500 DN 4,500
Nongshim 261,000 DN 7,000
Binggrae 43,000 UP 50
SPC SAMLIP 49,800 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 141,000 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,235 DN 115
KOREA AEROSPACE 18,600 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 16,700 DN 350
Hyosung 59,600 DN 5,300
HyundaiMtr 73,500 DN 6,600
AmoreG 51,300 DN 200
POSCO 147,500 DN 8,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 40,250 DN 2,200
ShinhanGroup 24,400 DN 800
SBC 7,190 DN 640
HITEJINRO 24,600 DN 700
LGInt 7,860 DN 690
Youngpoong 449,500 DN 33,500
Hanwha 14,750 DN 1,550
SKC 34,700 DN 4,600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 4,530 DN 520
JWPHARMA 22,200 DN 1,350
SK hynix 73,100 DN 7,300
SamsungF&MIns 138,000 DN 11,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 DN 1,400
Kogas 18,150 DN 1,700
GC Corp 117,500 DN 10,500
Donga Socio Holdings 72,400 DN 4,400
DongkukStlMill 3,250 DN 215
CJ 61,000 DN 3,700
SamsungElecMech 96,900 DN 6,100
S-Oil 57,700 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 2,705 DN 200
CJ CGV 17,700 DN 2,150
AMOREPACIFIC 160,000 UP 5,000
