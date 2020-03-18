KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 29,500 DN 2,300
HtlShilla 69,700 DN 4,300
SamsungHvyInd 3,810 DN 300
SYC 28,900 DN 1,750
HyundaiEng&Const 23,350 DN 2,750
KSOE 71,900 DN 6,700
OCI 33,700 DN 2,550
HyundaiMipoDock 25,050 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 83,200 DN 10,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 20,300 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9100 DN870
HYUNDAI WIA 24,550 DN 2,450
Hanchem 75,000 DN 5,100
DWS 17,600 DN 900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 138,500 DN 10,000
KumhoPetrochem 50,900 UP 500
Mobis 141,000 DN 11,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 18,450 DN 1,750
HDC HOLDINGS 7,720 DN 460
S-1 84,100 DN 2,500
DaeduckElec 6,950 DN 570
KiaMtr 25,300 DN 50
SamsungElec 45,600 DN 1,700
NHIS 7,680 DN 500
SK Discovery 18,100 DN 200
LS 29,400 DN 500
GS Retail 29,100 DN 850
KPIC 70,000 DN 3,000
Ottogi 445,500 DN 14,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 35,200 DN 4,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 221,500 DN 24,500
UNID 30,600 DN 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 125,500 UP 7,000
DOOSAN 32,400 DN 3,500
SamsungEng 8,060 DN 1,800
DaelimInd 55,100 DN 3,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 11,700 DN 1,300
LotteChilsung 90,000 DN 1,700
NEXENTIRE 4,670 DN 215
CHONGKUNDANG 71,900 DN 2,700
(MORE)
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar