KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KCC 131,500 DN 6,000
SKNetworks 4,595 DN 25
BukwangPharm 14,950 DN 1,550
ILJIN MATERIALS 28,700 DN 4,650
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,215 UP 170
ORION Holdings 12,400 DN 550
LotteFood 238,500 DN 19,500
Daesang 14,600 DN 1,000
Hyundai M&F INS 18,600 UP 50
KISWire 12,800 DN 950
Hanssem 61,700 DN 2,700
TaekwangInd 566,000 DN 11,000
DSME 14,000 DN 1,500
SsangyongCement 4,570 DN 345
Shinsegae 226,000 DN 11,500
HankookShellOil 245,000 DN 3,000
KAL 18,100 DN 1,700
BoryungPharm 9,990 DN 60
L&L 8,800 DN 230
NamyangDairy 307,500 DN 21,000
KorZinc 317,000 DN 36,500
LG Corp. 50,800 DN 3,800
SKCHEM 64,300 UP 3,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 27,050 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 15,850 DN 1,400
SsangyongMtr 1,365 DN 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,700 DN 2,100
TONGYANG 902 DN 76
IlyangPharm 28,400 DN 6,650
Hanmi Science 24,250 DN 1,400
Huchems 14,800 DN 100
Hansae 8,530 DN 940
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,550 DN 450
Hanon Systems 8,910 DN 600
SK 124,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO 17,100 DN 950
DAEKYO 3,690 DN 90
GKL 13,550 DN 950
DWEC 2,795 DN 290
Donga ST 74,600 DN 5,400
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
1
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
-
2
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar