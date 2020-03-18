KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungSecu 28,500 DN 800
Handsome 18,350 DN 1,350
COWAY 57,000 DN 4,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,000 DN 4,400
SKTelecom 180,000 DN 7,500
S&T MOTIV 28,000 DN 1,600
IBK 6,510 DN 200
HyundaiElev 43,700 DN 1,300
KorElecTerm 22,500 DN 1,800
KT&G 75,500 DN 2,000
DHICO 2,895 DN 215
LG Display 9,980 DN 720
SAMSUNG C&T 83,100 DN 5,100
Kangwonland 18,500 DN 1,300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205000 UP1500
DSINFRA 2,910 DN 170
SGBC 25,550 DN 1,100
KT 19,000 DN 1,150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,150 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 210,000 DN 4,000
BGF 3,605 DN 245
LG Uplus 10,300 DN 750
NAVER 146,000 DN 5,000
PanOcean 2,855 DN 160
Kakao 141,000 DN 6,500
DONGSUH 15,300 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 13,500 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG CARD 28,150 DN 1,600
NCsoft 570,000 DN 7,000
NamhaeChem 5,350 DN 330
LGCHEM 280,000 DN 26,500
KIH 45,550 DN 2,850
LGH&H 1,133,000 UP 42,000
Doosan Bobcat 17,150 DN 2,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 9,930 DN 420
LOTTE Himart 14,900 DN 800
COSMAX 68,700 DN 1,100
KEPCO KPS 28,350 DN 500
DongwonF&B 156,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 87,200 DN 4,100
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(6th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's virus cases on slide, authorities on guard for cluster infections
-
5
Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
1
(LEAD) Virus infections linked to Seoul call center reach 102: mayor
-
2
(5th LD) Nearly 100 infections linked to Seoul call center, numbers feared to rise
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea's new infections further slow amid woes over cluster outbreak, imported cases
-
4
Trump introduces drive-through tests after questioning effectiveness in S. Korea
-
5
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
-
1
'Glove-wall' fence set up to collect coronavirus samples
-
2
(6th LD) New cases in S. Korea stay low for 3rd day, cluster infections rising in capital area
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
4
S. Korea again pushes back new school year on virus fears
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar